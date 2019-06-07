Alabama Football Superfan Walt Gary Dies at Age 36

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Alabama football superfan Walt Gary died Thursday at the age of 36.

According to ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough, Gary was a Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native with Down syndrome who would visit the Crimson Tide football team on Thursdays prior to games.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne tweeted the following about Gary upon his death:

Several current and former Alabama football players tweeted about Gary as well, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard and New England Patriots running back Damien Harris:

Per Scarborough, Alabama head coach Nick Saban told ESPN's College GameDay in 2018 that Gary projected the "spirit and tradition" of Alabama football.

Saban released a statement regarding Gary on Friday as well:

Gary became close to the Alabama football program when Gene Stallings was the head coach from 1990-1996. According to Scarbrough, Stallings had a son with Down syndrome.

During Saban's regime, Gary became known for giving his score predictions in the days leading up to Alabama's games.