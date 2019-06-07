Frank Gore's Son Commits to Play Football for Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Frank Gore Jr., the son of Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore, has committed to play college football for Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic.

The Killian High School (Miami, Florida) star announced his decision via Twitter on Thursday:

He also reportedly received offers from Kentucky, Chattanooga and Southern Miss.

According to 247Sports, Gore is a 3-star recruit and is the 74th-ranked running back of his class. He becomes the second 3-star or better recruit in the Owls' 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

While the elder Gore suited up for the Miami Hurricanes (2001-04), the decision has the five-time Pro Bowler's support:

The elder Gore ran for 1,975 and 17 touchdowns during his Hurricanes career. After spending the 2018 season with the Miami Dolphins, he signed with the Bills earlier this offseason as he prepares for his 15th NFL season.