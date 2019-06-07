Frank Gore's Son Commits to Play Football for Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin leads his team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Frank Gore Jr., the son of Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore, has committed to play college football for Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic.

The Killian High School (Miami, Florida) star announced his decision via Twitter on Thursday:

He also reportedly received offers from Kentucky, Chattanooga and Southern Miss.

According to 247Sports, Gore is a 3-star recruit and is the 74th-ranked running back of his class. He becomes the second 3-star or better recruit in the Owls' 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

While the elder Gore suited up for the Miami Hurricanes (2001-04), the decision has the five-time Pro Bowler's support:

The elder Gore ran for 1,975 and 17 touchdowns during his Hurricanes career. After spending the 2018 season with the Miami Dolphins, he signed with the Bills earlier this offseason as he prepares for his 15th NFL season.  

Related

    Nick Saban Laughs at Betting Odds on Retirement

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Nick Saban Laughs at Betting Odds on Retirement

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    2019 Rematches We Can't Wait to See 😈

    College Football logo
    College Football

    2019 Rematches We Can't Wait to See 😈

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Teams to Challenge Alabama in 2019 Regular Season

    College Football logo
    College Football

    5 Teams to Challenge Alabama in 2019 Regular Season

    Stephen M. Smith
    via Touchdown Alabama

    3rd WVU Safety in 36 Hours Enters Transfer Portal

    College Football logo
    College Football

    3rd WVU Safety in 36 Hours Enters Transfer Portal

    EerSports
    via EerSports