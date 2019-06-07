French Open 2019 Results: Friday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal has booked his spot in the men's final of the 2019 French Open, while Marketa Vondrousova and Ashleigh Barty advanced to the women's final during Friday's action.

Nadal easily dispatched of Roger Federer, winning in three sets, while Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem were tied at a set apiece when play was suspended due to poor weather conditions.

In the women's draw, Barty came back from one set down to Amanda Anisimova, and Vondrousova survived a close battle with Johanna Konta.

Here are the full results:

Men's Draw

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. (3) Roger Federer: 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. (4) Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 6-3, 1-3, SUSPENDED

Women's Draw

(8) Ashleigh Barty bt. Amanda Anisimova: 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3

Marketa Vondrousova bt. (26) Johanna Konta: 7-5, 7-6 (2)

Even heavy winds couldn't slow down Nadal's tremendous Roland-Garros form on Friday, as the Spaniard added a 22nd straight win to his remarkable streak:

He maintains a perfect record against his Swiss rival on the French clay:

Federer had been in excellent form throughout the tournament, and he made few mistakes on Friday. Nadal was always a step faster, however, and he dominated the longer rallies from the baseline.

The 37-year-old Federer had relied on a steady diet of aggressive serving to get to this stage, and the strong winds made such a tactic far more difficult. It only added to the challenge, and at no point did he appear likely to upset the King of Clay.

The second match of the men's draw was expected to be more competitive, and the conditions played an even bigger role.

While Thiem did a solid job dealing with the wind, Djokovic was visibly upset from the opening game, calling on the supervisor before the end of the first set:

He recovered in the second set, bagging a break of his own after a first delay due to rain. The rain returned in the third set, right after a crucial break for Thiem, and despite what appeared to be improving conditions, the organisers opted to suspend play for the day.

Vondrousova continued her remarkable run through the tournament, becoming the first teenager to reach the final in Paris in over a decade:

Konta gave the 19-year-old a serious challenge, but she failed to make the most of her opportunities at crucial moments. She couldn't convert an early break into a set win, and she missed a similar chance in the second.

Vondrousova's opponent in the final will be Barty, who shifted gears after a difficult first set to comfortably dispose of Anisimova.

After taking a 5-0 lead, she lost six straight games before dropping the tiebreak for the opening set. That was the wake-up call she needed, however, and she now has a great chance to win her first-ever Grand Slam.