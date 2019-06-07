Canadian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Canadian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's PracticeJune 7, 2019
Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the opening practice session for the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix on Friday, but he collided with a wall in FP2 after clipping a curb in Montreal, Quebec.
The world champion limped back to the garage after damaging his car and missed the remainder of the session.
Hamilton had clocked 0.147 seconds ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in FP1 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
However, it was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who went fastest in the second practice of the day ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel.
Formula One shared an image of Hamilton's close shave with a potentially significant crash:
Hamilton slaps the wall coming out of Turn 9 😱 #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 https://t.co/oIoPRZT1ir
Bottas also caused minor damage to his car after riding a curb, and the Flying Arrows driver dropped to third-fastest behind the Ferrari pair.
Formula One shared the timings from FP2:
FP2 CLASSIFICATION The Ferrari duo finish at the top, with Bottas just behind 👇 #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 https://t.co/d5XvOe0UoS
It was a good afternoon for the Italian constructor after a slow start to the day.
Leclerc was impressive as he found the pace needed to suggest he could perform to a high standard in qualifying.
The Monaco-born star delivered the straight-line speed he will need to be a threat on Sunday:
Leclerc leaves everyone else in his dust The Ferrari man goes top of the pile with a 1:12.177 ⏱️ #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 https://t.co/bTcevtw0se
Max Verstappen could only complete 22 laps in FP2 for Red Bull, as he made contact with the wall:
The Wall of Champions is calling... And Max *almost* answers it, with a solid skim halfway through FP2 😬 #CanadianGP 🇨🇦 #F1 https://t.co/nCrV2XQHD8
It was a frustrating end to the day for Mercedes, but their speed in the opening practice will please their garage.
Hamilton's error was out of character. However, the Brit showed dynamic speed when he had the chance to push his car earlier in practice.
