Canadian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 07: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF90 on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 07, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the opening practice session for the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix on Friday, but he collided with a wall in FP2 after clipping a curb in Montreal, Quebec.

The world champion limped back to the garage after damaging his car and missed the remainder of the session.

Hamilton had clocked 0.147 seconds ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in FP1 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

However, it was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who went fastest in the second practice of the day ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

Formula One shared an image of Hamilton's close shave with a potentially significant crash:

Bottas also caused minor damage to his car after riding a curb, and the Flying Arrows driver dropped to third-fastest behind the Ferrari pair.

Formula One shared the timings from FP2:

It was a good afternoon for the Italian constructor after a slow start to the day.

Leclerc was impressive as he found the pace needed to suggest he could perform to a high standard in qualifying.

The Monaco-born star delivered the straight-line speed he will need to be a threat on Sunday: 

Max Verstappen could only complete 22 laps in FP2 for Red Bull, as he made contact with the wall:

It was a frustrating end to the day for Mercedes, but their speed in the opening practice will please their garage.

Hamilton's error was out of character. However, the Brit showed dynamic speed when he had the chance to push his car earlier in practice.  

