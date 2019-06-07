Rafael Nadal Beats Roger Federer to Advance to 2019 French Open Final

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

Spain's Rafael Nadal clenches his fist after scoring a point against Switzerland's Roger Federer during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal will have the chance to win his 12th French Open title on Sunday after he beat Roger Federer in Friday's semi-final. 

The No. 2 seed eased to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory as the pair dealt with windy conditions throughout at Roland-Garros.

Nadal will play the winner of Novak Djokovic's semi-final with Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final.

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

