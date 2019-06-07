Rafael Nadal Beats Roger Federer to Advance to 2019 French Open Final

Rafael Nadal Beats Roger Federer to Advance to 2019 French Open FinalJune 7, 2019
Michel Euler/Associated Press
Rafael Nadal will have the chance to win his 12th French Open title on Sunday after he beat Roger Federer in Friday's semi-final.
The No. 2 seed eased to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory as the pair dealt with windy conditions throughout at Roland-Garros.
Nadal will play the winner of Novak Djokovic's semi-final with Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Women’s French Open Final Set
Unseeded teen Marketa Vondrousova beats Jo Konta to set up meeting with Ash Barty in Saturday’s final