Rafael Nadal Beats Roger Federer to Advance to 2019 French Open Final

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal will have the chance to win his 12th French Open title on Sunday after he beat Roger Federer in Friday's semi-final.

The No. 2 seed eased to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory as the pair dealt with windy conditions throughout at Roland-Garros.

Nadal will play the winner of Novak Djokovic's semi-final with Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final.

