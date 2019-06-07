TMZ Releases 911 Call Audio from Bills' Tyrel Dodson's Alleged Domestic Dispute

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

Texas A&M linebacker Tyrel Dodson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson is facing a charge of domestic violence, a charge of disorderly conduct and a charge of damage to property after he was arrested, and TMZ Sports released the 911 call from his girlfriend in which she describes the domestic violence allegations. 

"My boyfriend, like, hurt me," she said in the call. "... He was hitting me and he broke my door."

The woman also said Dodson "shoved me up against the wall," "hit me across my face" and stole "at least" $10,000 in cash from her. She said Dodson caused a bump on her head when the bathroom door he broke hit her. In the call, she said the argument started when she confronted him about vomiting on the carpet after he was drinking.

TMZ Sports initially broke the news in May.

"We are aware of the incident involving Tyrel Dodson last weekend," a Bills spokesperson told TMZ. "We have been looking further into the matter and will continue to gather information as the legal process continues."

Dodson denied that the argument became physical.

The Bills signed Dodson as an undrafted rookie this offseason after he played collegiately at Texas A&M.

