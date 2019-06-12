Complete Guide to the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach

0 of 6

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

It's the national championship of golf in the United States.

But you can call it the U.S. Open.

The event's 119th version will be played, once again, at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, which hosted in 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000 and 2010. Twentieth-century winners Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Tom Kite won't be factors outside of ceremony time.

But the 2000 winner, Tiger Woods, is among the favorites—sentimental and otherwise—after resurrecting his career from back-injury limbo. Several of the world's top players are seeking their first major victory, too.

Graeme McDowell won at Pebble in 2010 and, in doing so, ended a 40-year European drought at the tournament. Three of the four subsequent champions hailed from Europe, though Americans have retained the trophy each year since 2015.

And if all that's not enough, there's always the world's No. 1 player (Brooks Koepka), who'll attempt to continue a sizzling major run that's seen him win four of the last eight in which he's played, including the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Opens. No one has won it three straight times since Willie Anderson in 1903, 1904 and 1905.

Prior to Koepka last year, no man had won two in a row since Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989.

Ditch the remote. Fluff the pillows. Turn the smartphone ringer to silent.

Here's everything you need to know to get ready.