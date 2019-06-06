Look: Patriots Unveil Super Bowl 53 Rings Featuring 422 Diamonds, 20 Sapphires

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

After winning their sixth Lombardi Trophy in February, the New England Patriots have commemorated their record-tying Super Bowl championship with extravagant rings.

As the team called them, they are the "greatest rings of all time":

The face of the ring features all six of the franchise's Lombardi Trophies, which ties it with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most of all time. The side of the ring includes the final score (13-3) of their Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams as well as the Patriots' "still here" slogan.

The bottom of the ring pays tribute to the team's previous Super Bowl championships.

According to the Patriots, 422 diamonds are included on each ring:

As one might expect, the team members were more than eager to get their hands on this bling:

Here's how New England's latest ring stacks up with the rest:

Now, the Patriots will have some time to enjoy their newest piece of jewelry before they turn their focus to trying to add a seventh ring to the collection.