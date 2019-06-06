Heat Rumors: Vince Carter Would 'Consider' Miami in Free Agency for Final Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 07: Vince Carter #15 of the Atlanta Hawks walks across the court in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on April 07, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

As he wraps up his NBA career, Vince Carter "would consider" signing with the Miami Heat if the interest were mutual, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

Carter confirmed on ESPN's The Jump on Wednesday that he intends to play one more season and then retire.

If he were to join the Heat, the eight-time All-Star would effectively be replacing another legend in Miami's lineup. Dwyane Wade came off the bench to average 26.2 minutes per game in his swan song this season.

Expecting Carter to operate in a similar capacity would probably be unrealistic, though. The 42-year-old averaged 20-plus minutes once over the past five years. His 2018-19 production (7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists) was a clear step below that of Wade (15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists) as well.

Miami doesn't have much money to spend this offseason, though, with a projected payroll of just under $140.2 million. That figure includes the combined $46.3 million in combined player options for Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic.

The Heat still won't have a ton of salary cap room if both Whiteside and Dragic decline their options.

Carter would be a cost-effective free agent who could shuffle through shooting guard, small forward and power forward. Couple that with his three-point shooting (38.9 percent in 2018-19) and he could work in the right role.

