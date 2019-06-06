Look: Auburn Gymnast Sam Cerio Walks at Wedding After Severe Knee Injuries

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Less than two months after suffering a career-ending injury during competition, Auburn gymnast Sam Cerio was able to walk down the aisle at her wedding:

Cerio gained national attention in April when a video showed her devastating injury, which resulted in two dislocated knees and multiple torn ligaments in each.

After the shot of the injury went viral, she went on the Today Show while also tweeting a message to people to stop spreading the video.

She has worked her way back from surgery and the gymnast was able to walk across the stage at Auburn's graduation in May:

While she needed crutches for that achievement, Cerio was able stand and walk on her own for her wedding on June 1.

The ability to walk on her own made the day feel "a whole lot sweeter," she told Tess Demeyer of USA Today.