Look: Auburn Gymnast Sam Cerio Walks at Wedding After Severe Knee Injuries

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Taryn Fitzgerald of Stanford competes on the balance beam during a meet against UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on March 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)
Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Less than two months after suffering a career-ending injury during competition, Auburn gymnast Sam Cerio was able to walk down the aisle at her wedding:

Cerio gained national attention in April when a video showed her devastating injury, which resulted in two dislocated knees and multiple torn ligaments in each. 

After the shot of the injury went viral, she went on the Today Show while also tweeting a message to people to stop spreading the video.

She has worked her way back from surgery and the gymnast was able to walk across the stage at Auburn's graduation in May:

While she needed crutches for that achievement, Cerio was able stand and walk on her own for her wedding on June 1.

The ability to walk on her own made the day feel "a whole lot sweeter," she told Tess Demeyer of USA Today.

Related

    Every NFL Team's Most Promising Building Block

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Every NFL Team's Most Promising Building Block

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Teams Desperate to Make a FA Splash

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA Teams Desperate to Make a FA Splash

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Will Earn Big NFL Paydays in 2019? 💰

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Who Will Earn Big NFL Paydays in 2019? 💰

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Should Be Kept Off MLB Trade Blocks?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Who Should Be Kept Off MLB Trade Blocks?

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report