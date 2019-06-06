Larry Fitzgerald: QB Kyler Murray Knows Cardinals Offense 'Better Than We Do'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2019

TEMPE, ARIZONA - MAY 29: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals practices during team OTA's at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on May 29, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is apparently a fast learner.

Larry Fitzgerald praised the rookie for already gaining a mastery of the team's offensive scheme.  

"He knows the system better than we do," Fitzgerald said, per Mike Jurecki of Arizona's official site. "He can get us into any play at any time, and then he has the ultimate weapon in the exit button."

Of course, one could argue Murray entered the offseason with a bit of an edge over his new teammates.

The arrival of Kliff Kingsbury as head coach meant all the Cardinals' offensive players were effectively starting at the ground level. And Murray's fit with Kingsbury's style was one of the selling points behind selecting him first overall.

But that shouldn't take anything away from Fitzgerald's comments.

Since Brett Hundley is the next option on the depth chart, the Cardinals will likely open the season with Murray under center. It's great news for Arizona if he's making a seamless transition from the offense he ran at Oklahoma to Kingsbury's playbook.

