Ex-Steelers QB Landry Jones to Work Out for XFL in Friday's 'Summer Showcase'

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones will participate in the XFL's "Summer Showcase" in Dallas on Friday.

The 2013 fourth-round pick signed with the Oakland Raiders in March but was released May 22. He previously signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the middle of the 2018 campaign but was released less than a month later.

Jones spent the first five years of his career backing up Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. He received sparse playing time during his time in the Steel City, appearing in 19 regular-season games for the Steelers.

The 6'4", 225-pound Jones completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,310 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He went 3-2 in five starts.

The Summer Showcase will be similar to the NFL Scouting Combine, according to the XFL's official website. Players will have their vitals measured, go through athletic testing (including the 40-yard dash and shuttle runs), participate in workouts and undergo interviews.



There will be six Summer Showcase events over the next six weeks, with Houston, New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Seattle, Tampa Bay and St. Louis also hosting the activities.

The XFL is scheduled to reboot in 2020, with eight teams facing a 10-week schedule.