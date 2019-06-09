5 NBA Players Who Will Be Overhyped, Overpaid in Free Agency

1 of 5

Elsa/Getty Images

With ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting the Brooklyn Nets will trade Allen Crabbe, their 2019 first-rounder and a protected 2020 first-rounder to the Atlanta Hawks for Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-rounder, the chances of D'Angelo Russell getting overpaid diminish slightly.

The Nets' move will clear two max salary slots, which suggests their focus is on adding talent from the outside. Maybe Russell will still be a priority, but now it seems more likely the Nets will renounce his rights and lose the benefits of restricted free agency. If suitors sense they don't need to blow Brooklyn away with a contract too rich to match, low-ball offers could roll in.

Still, Russell's reputation exceeds his level of contribution. He's an All-Star, sure, but his is an all-offense game that doesn't demonstrably elevate a team. He's a floor-raiser and a decent shot-generator whose late-game confidence is ideal for a team in exactly the position Brooklyn occupied this past season. He helps a mediocre team get a little better.

It's unclear whether he can add enough scoring efficiency (Russell is a poor finisher inside and rarely gets to the foul line), and his prospects as a defender are grim. If he's a key piece, it caps a team's ceiling.

But those 21.1 points per game, though!

There's significant interest in Russell, who's still just 23 and could silence the foregoing criticism with another step forward. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic have their eyes on him.

Russell is a mid-tier starter with a chance to improve, but if he nets a deal worth over $100 million, it'll likely be a mistake.