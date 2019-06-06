Deontay Wilder: Anthony Joshua a 'Broken Man' After Andy Ruiz Knockout Loss

FILE - In this April 29, 2018, file photo, WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder speaks at a press conference in Talladega, Ala. Wilder is on a business trip this weekend in Belfast. He’ll be ringside as a TV commentator for Saturday’s fight between Tyson Fury and Francesco Pianeta. But even Wilder has something riding on the outcome of this matchup. If Fury wins, Wilder plans to challenge Fury to a fight they’ve already discussed _ right then and there. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder believes Anthony Joshua's upset loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. will take a major toll on the previously undefeated fighter.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Wilder provided his thoughts on Joshua's psyche following Ruiz's shocking victory: "Joshua, I think he's a broken man. Mentally, he's done."

Despite being a +1200 underdog, Ruiz knocked Joshua down four times and beat him by technical knockout in the seventh round to win each of Joshua's four heavyweight titles.

Joshua was outclassed for much of the fight, and Wilder felt he didn't give it his all: "When you perform that way as a champion? He gave up! He quit!"

The Brit will have a chance to gain retribution against Ruiz since his promoter, Eddie Hearn, said that Joshua has triggered his rematch clause with an eye toward facing Ruiz again in either November or December, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael.

Wilder added that if the rematch happens, he believes Ruiz will win again. Wilder isn't convinced that another fight between Joshua and Ruiz will actually happen, though, despite Hearn's comments.

On Tuesday, Ruiz told TMZ Sports that he is "aiming" to face Wilder following his scheduled rematch with Joshua. Meanwhile, Wilder will put his 41-0-1 record on the line against Luis Ortiz on Sept. 7.

If both Ruiz and Wilder come out of their next fights successfully, a unification bout could be in the cards at some point next year.  

