England vs. Bangladesh: Odds, Live Stream for 2019 Cricket World Cup

England take on Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday as they continue their 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign.

The two sides each opened the tournament with a win over South Africa before suffering a defeat in their second match.

The hosts were stunned by Pakistan on Monday, while the Tigers lost to New Zealand on Wednesday.

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 10:30 a.m. BST, 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), Willow Channel (USA)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Willow TV (USA)

Odds: England (2-13), Bangladesh (5-1)

England have impressed at the crease so far in the tournament, having racked up 645 runs in their first two matches.

Three players have already exceeded 100 runs each in Joe Root (158), Jos Buttler (121) and Ben Stokes (102).

Root's century in the defeat to Pakistan was his second at a World Cup, as he also bagged one against Sri Lanka in 2015.

Root and England's other batsmen could have plenty of joy against Bangladesh, as their "bowling attack, despite their talent, skills and fighting ability that has served the team well in the last four years, doesn't always have the killer blow," according to ESPNcricinfo's Mohammad Isam.

Where the hosts will need to improve is in the field, as that is where they lost to Pakistan.

Jason Roy, in particular, had a day to forget:

England cricketer Sam Billings felt their fielding troubles were a one-off, though:

They will need it to be because Bangladesh have done well so far at the World Cup.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was impressed with their performance as they beat South Africa by 21 runs in their opening match:

Shakib Al Hasan will be a threat after scoring 139 runs in their two games at an average of 69.5.

Cricket writer Saj Sadiq gave them credit after their two-wicket defeat to New Zealand on Wednesday:

The Tigers set a target of 244 before they were bowled out in the final over, but the Black Caps chased that down in the 48th.

Barring a similarly poor fielding performance this time around, England should be capable of getting back to winning ways here, but Bangladesh will likely make them work hard for their victory.