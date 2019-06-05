'American Ninja Warrior' 2019 Results and Highlights from Episode 2

Rick Stewart/Getty Images

After the 11th season of American Ninja Warrior got underway with the Los Angeles qualifier last week, competitors in Atlanta took to the course to take their shot at the obstacles.

This week's episode featured two-time Super Bowl champ Tyrone Poole and 2018 World Series of Poker runner-up Tony Miles, among others.

Below is a look at the obstacles as well as a recap of the action from Atlanta.

Obstacle Course List

1. Shrinking Steps

2. Off the Hook

3. Bouncing Spider

4. Block Run

5. Ferris Wheel

6. Warped Wall/Mega Wall

Highlights

With a spot in the national finals up for grabs, Drew Drechsel and Tyler Gillett went head-to-head on the Power Tower. Unfortunately for Gillett, an early mistake allowed Drechsel to capture victory comfortably:

Not only is Drechsel headed to the finals for the fifth consecutive year, but he earned $10,000 by climbing the Mega Wall on his first attempt earlier in the night.

Early on, it was Caleb Bergstrom who was in the spotlight. The 19-year-old not only completed the course but also made history by becoming the youngest ever to scale the Mega Wall. While he couldn't quite defeat the wall on the first attempt, he managed to do so on his second try.

Just like that, he picked up a quick $5,000. As the first competitor to complete the course, his time of 2:00.84 was the mark to beat.

Caleb was not the only Bergstrom to compete, though. His sister, 21-year-old Caitlyn, also got a crack at it. While she made a good run, she couldn't conquer the Bouncing Spider.

Meanwhile, Poole—who spent more than a decade as an NFL cornerback—gave a strong effort at 47 years old but ultimately fell victim to the Ferris Wheel.

Arguably the most intriguing performance of the night came from Miles, who had made a wager with a friend. Putting $5,000 on himself at 25-1 odds, there was $125,000 on the line for him to complete the course. Unfortunately for him, he was unable to cash in, as he came up short.

As competitor after competitor failed to hit the buzzer, rock star R.J. Roman ended the drought as he defeated the Warped Wall. Not only that, but he also established a new bar, besting Caleb Bergstrom with a time of 1:16.90:

Alyssa Varsalona later came through with an inspiring performance. The former gymnast has torn her ACL three times and has undergone five knee surgeries in eight years. Still, she managed to take down a number of obstacles.

It did, however, appear as though she would suffer an unfortunate exit on the Block Run—but she was able to save herself despite a stumble:

She later bowed out at the Ferris Wheel after attempting to take the unconventional approach of going underneath.

After suffering a broken ankle during last year's national finals, Travis Rosen was back on the course and ready for redemption. He fell on the Block Run but was able to stay dry. Ultimately, he made his way up to the Warped Wall.

It marked his 10th qualifying victory in a row.

Gillett locked up a spot on the Power Tower by breezing through the course with a time of 1:07.68, opting to take on the Warped Wall instead of the Mega Wall. As the last competitor, Drechsel knew what he had to do in order to set up a showdown with Gillett, and there was very little drama. While wrapping up a spot on the Power Tower, he completed the course—Mega Wall included—with a time of 1:08.32.

Four Ninjas took care of business on the Mega Wall, as Ryan Stratis (for the second consecutive year) and Kevin Carbone joined Caleb Bergstrom and Drechsel in exclusive company. Roo Yori and Chad Hohn among those to go up and over the Warped Wall on this night.

What's Next

Next week's episode will feature the Oklahoma City qualifier, with Baltimore; Tacoma, Washington; and Cincinnati to follow.