49ers News: Joe Staley Agrees to 2-Year Contract Extension with San Francisco

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 6, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 30: Joe Staley #74 of the San Francisco 49ers blocks during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum on December 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 48-32. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and left tackle Joe Staley agreed to a two-year contract extension, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. 

Maiocco reported that the 49ers announced the news to fans at the team's state-of-the-franchise event.

The extension will keep Staley in San Francisco through the 2021 NFL season.

Staley, a 12-year veteran and six-time Pro Bowler, has spent his entire professional career in San Francisco. The 49ers drafted him 28th overall out of Central Michigan in 2007.

Staley spoke to fans at the event, noting how he wants to spend the rest of his career with the 49ers:

He also talked with reporters afterward, telling the media he had no desire to head elsewhere with potential free agency looming in 2020:

San Francisco fans certainly won't mind Staley sticking around. The veteran has been a rock on the offensive line for more than a decade and has missed just four games over the past eight years.

He's played and started in 174 regular-season games and eight playoff contests for San Francisco, which went to three straight NFC Championship Games from 2011-13 while he took care of the blind side.

Pro Football Focus also explained how consistent Staley has been throughout his career:

Staley, who turns 35 in August, will now be San Francisco's Week 1 left tackle for the 13th straight season. The 49ers open the 2019 campaign with a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Related

    49ers' Biggest Offseason Whiff Was Intentional

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    49ers' Biggest Offseason Whiff Was Intentional

    Kyle Madson
    via Niners Wire

    Bowman Set High Standard for George Kittle, Trent Taylor

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Bowman Set High Standard for George Kittle, Trent Taylor

    Kyle Madson
    via Niners Wire

    Le'Veon Has $520K of Jewelry Taken from His House

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Le'Veon Has $520K of Jewelry Taken from His House

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    NaVorro Bowman's Top Five Moments in His 49ers Career

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    NaVorro Bowman's Top Five Moments in His 49ers Career

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area