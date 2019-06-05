49ers News: Joe Staley Agrees to 2-Year Contract Extension with San Francisco

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and left tackle Joe Staley agreed to a two-year contract extension, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Maiocco reported that the 49ers announced the news to fans at the team's state-of-the-franchise event.

The extension will keep Staley in San Francisco through the 2021 NFL season.

Staley, a 12-year veteran and six-time Pro Bowler, has spent his entire professional career in San Francisco. The 49ers drafted him 28th overall out of Central Michigan in 2007.

Staley spoke to fans at the event, noting how he wants to spend the rest of his career with the 49ers:

He also talked with reporters afterward, telling the media he had no desire to head elsewhere with potential free agency looming in 2020:

San Francisco fans certainly won't mind Staley sticking around. The veteran has been a rock on the offensive line for more than a decade and has missed just four games over the past eight years.

He's played and started in 174 regular-season games and eight playoff contests for San Francisco, which went to three straight NFC Championship Games from 2011-13 while he took care of the blind side.

Pro Football Focus also explained how consistent Staley has been throughout his career:

Staley, who turns 35 in August, will now be San Francisco's Week 1 left tackle for the 13th straight season. The 49ers open the 2019 campaign with a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 8.