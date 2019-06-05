49ers News: Joe Staley Agrees to 2-Year Contract Extension with San Francisco

49ers News: Joe Staley Agrees to 2-Year Contract Extension with San FranciscoJune 6, 2019
The San Francisco 49ers and left tackle Joe Staley agreed to a two-year contract extension, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Maiocco reported that the 49ers announced the news to fans at the team's state-of-the-franchise event.
The extension will keep Staley in San Francisco through the 2021 NFL season.
Staley, a 12-year veteran and six-time Pro Bowler, has spent his entire professional career in San Francisco. The 49ers drafted him 28th overall out of Central Michigan in 2007.
Staley spoke to fans at the event, noting how he wants to spend the rest of his career with the 49ers:
He also talked with reporters afterward, telling the media he had no desire to head elsewhere with potential free agency looming in 2020:
Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS
After last season, Joe Staley joked about hitting free agency after the 2019 season? But was he feeling anxious about that uncertainty? https://t.co/Mc1usYA54P
San Francisco fans certainly won't mind Staley sticking around. The veteran has been a rock on the offensive line for more than a decade and has missed just four games over the past eight years.
He's played and started in 174 regular-season games and eight playoff contests for San Francisco, which went to three straight NFC Championship Games from 2011-13 while he took care of the blind side.
Pro Football Focus also explained how consistent Staley has been throughout his career:
Pro Football Focus @PFF
Entering his 13th season, Staley’s been the epitome of consistency for the offensive tackle position, earning 81.0-plus overall grades in each of the past seven seasons. He’s also been an ironman over that stretch, playing 840 or more offensive snaps in each season. https://t.co/7yaVpD38ha
Pro Football Focus @PFF
Here’s a look at Staley’s incredible career thus far as he continues to build his case as one of the NFL’s best ever at the LT position: https://t.co/WLmlvibILl https://t.co/yyZ3965FKG
Staley, who turns 35 in August, will now be San Francisco's Week 1 left tackle for the 13th straight season. The 49ers open the 2019 campaign with a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 8.
49ers' Biggest Offseason Whiff Was Intentional