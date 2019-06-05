Watch Packers' Aaron Rodgers Destroy QBs Who Have Shared Beer Chugging Videos

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Although many took the chance to mock Aaron Rodgers after he struggled to chug a beer, he got the last laugh with his comeback Wednesday.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback called out those who tried to show off their drinking ability:

The condescending statement was perfect coming from a player who has dominated on the football field, winning two MVP awards to go with seven Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP award.

Fans first raised eyebrows last month when Rodgers failed to keep up with teammate David Bakhtiari at a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game:

Players around the NFL then tried to show him up with their drinking ability, from Matthew Stafford to Josh Allen:

It appears Rodgers isn't losing too much sleep over it.