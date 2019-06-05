Watch Packers' Aaron Rodgers Destroy QBs Who Have Shared Beer Chugging Videos

Watch Packers' Aaron Rodgers Destroy QBs Who Have Shared Beer Chugging VideosJune 5, 2019
Although many took the chance to mock Aaron Rodgers after he struggled to chug a beer, he got the last laugh with his comeback Wednesday.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback called out those who tried to show off their drinking ability:
The Lefkoe Show @LefkoeShow
To the other QB Beer Chuggers: “For some of them, there’s finally a talent where they can say they are better than me.” 🐐💀🐐💀🐐💀🐐💀🐐💀🐐💀 (via @packers) https://t.co/naIDryDVBO
The condescending statement was perfect coming from a player who has dominated on the football field, winning two MVP awards to go with seven Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP award.
Fans first raised eyebrows last month when Rodgers failed to keep up with teammate David Bakhtiari at a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game:
Players around the NFL then tried to show him up with their drinking ability, from Matthew Stafford to Josh Allen:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Matt Stafford had to show Aaron Rodgers how to chug a beer properly 😂 (via kbstafford89/IG) https://t.co/Etw2w7QwjT
Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills
Rocket arm. Looks good in shorts. And he can crush a softball. @JoshAllenQB is the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Tournament home run champion! 🥎 #BillsMafia #GoBills https://t.co/Bb1iLQN1qg
It appears Rodgers isn't losing too much sleep over it.
