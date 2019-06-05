Watch Packers' Aaron Rodgers Destroy QBs Who Have Shared Beer Chugging Videos

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Although many took the chance to mock Aaron Rodgers after he struggled to chug a beer, he got the last laugh with his comeback Wednesday. 

The Green Bay Packers quarterback called out those who tried to show off their drinking ability:

The condescending statement was perfect coming from a player who has dominated on the football field, winning two MVP awards to go with seven Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP award.

Fans first raised eyebrows last month when Rodgers failed to keep up with teammate David Bakhtiari at a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game:

Players around the NFL then tried to show him up with their drinking ability, from Matthew Stafford to Josh Allen:

It appears Rodgers isn't losing too much sleep over it.

