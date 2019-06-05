Aaron Rodgers Launches $50 Million Venture Capital Fund Rx3 Ventures

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 10: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on April 10, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Having established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation, Aaron Rodgers is now looking to branch out into the world of venture capital. 

Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen reported the Green Bay Packers star partnered with two others to launch Rx3 Ventures, which has $50 million in its coffers to date.

"The fund expects to make investments in the $1 million to $3 million range going forward with a focus on established consumer brands," Badenhausen wrote.

Rodgers also explained his decision to explore venture capital: "With Rx3, I saw the opportunity to create an investment platform that brings together a group of like-minded influential investors and their respective networks with the backing of institutional resources."

Heisman Trophy winner and ESPN analyst Desmond Howard, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and former auto racing star Danica Patrick are among those who have already invested in the fund.

Spotrac estimates Rodgers has earned a little over $204 million from his NFL contracts, a figure that doesn't take into account money from outside endorsements and other investments.

Related

    Rodgers Launches $50M Venture Capital Fund

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers Launches $50M Venture Capital Fund

    Kurt Badenhausen
    via Forbes

    Are the Packers Properly Maximizing Rodgers' Prime?

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Are the Packers Properly Maximizing Rodgers' Prime?

    Sportingnews
    via Sportingnews

    Raiders Announce Winnipeg Preseason Game vs. Packers

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Raiders Announce Winnipeg Preseason Game vs. Packers

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    2nd-Year Players Primed for Breakout Seasons ⭐

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    2nd-Year Players Primed for Breakout Seasons ⭐

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report