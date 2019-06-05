Aaron Rodgers Launches $50 Million Venture Capital Fund Rx3 Ventures

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Having established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation, Aaron Rodgers is now looking to branch out into the world of venture capital.

Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen reported the Green Bay Packers star partnered with two others to launch Rx3 Ventures, which has $50 million in its coffers to date.

"The fund expects to make investments in the $1 million to $3 million range going forward with a focus on established consumer brands," Badenhausen wrote.

Rodgers also explained his decision to explore venture capital: "With Rx3, I saw the opportunity to create an investment platform that brings together a group of like-minded influential investors and their respective networks with the backing of institutional resources."

Heisman Trophy winner and ESPN analyst Desmond Howard, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and former auto racing star Danica Patrick are among those who have already invested in the fund.

Spotrac estimates Rodgers has earned a little over $204 million from his NFL contracts, a figure that doesn't take into account money from outside endorsements and other investments.