Belmont Stakes 2019: Mobile Live Stream, Post Time and Race Schedule for Elmont

Horse racing's Triple Crown schedule comes to a conclusion Saturday with the 2019 Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York.

War of Will is looking to earn a second jewel following a triumph at the 2019 Preakness Stakes, but third-place Kentucky Derby finisher Tacitus is the race's early favorite. Tacitus won at the Wood Memorial and Tampa Bay Derby earlier in the year, too.

The horses will start alongside each other in the No. 9 and 10 posts, respectively. The full position list is available below, as well as a preview of the featured race at Belmont Park.

2019 Belmont Stakes Schedule Info

When: Saturday, June 8

Post time: 6:48 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Post Positions and Odds

1. Joevia: +3000 (bet $100 to win $3,000)

2. Everfast: +1200

3. Master Fencer: +800

4. Tax: +1500

5. Bourbon War: +1200

6. Spinoff: +1500

7. Sir Winston: +1200

8. Intrepid Heart: +1000

9. War of Will: +200

10. Tacitus: +180

Note: Odds via Twin Spires.

Race Preview

Not only is Tacitus a well-regarded horse, the colt has an advantage thanks to a couple of extra weeks to rest.

"Had Tacitus won the Kentucky Derby, I would suppose we would have taken a chance in the Preakness," trainer Bill Mott said, per John Cherwa of the Los Angeles Times. "But we didn't feel like we wanted to run him back in two weeks."

Mott's horse is the narrow favorite ahead of Preakness winner War of Will, which finally drew a wide position for a Triple Crown race. The colt―ridden by Tyler Gaffalione―started on the rail at both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

Regardless of the post, though, War of Will's greater concern is stamina for the 1 ½-mile track. No other horse in the Belmont field ran at both previous Triple Crown races.

Still, Casse is confident in his horse.

"There is only one Belmont," the trainer told Tom Pedulla of America's Best Racing. "He's ready, and we're going to try to win it."

War of Will could join the dozens of others with multiple Triple Crown wins, but Master Fencer could make history. Although no Japanese horse has ever won an American Triple Crown race, Master Fencer currently has the third-best odds for the Belmont.

Preakness runner-up Everfast holds the No. 2 post, while Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher has two horses in the 151st Belmont field with Intrepid Heart and Spinoff.

