Preakness Odds 2019: Post Positions Info and Vegas Lines for All Horses

The gates are almost ready to open for the 2019 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Unlike most years, a horse's pursuit of the Triple Crown isn't the leading story. Not only is Country House―the Kentucky Derby winner―not running, only one of the top-five finishers at Churchill Downs will be on the dirt at Pimlico.

However, that one horse is the favorite.

Improbable ended fourth on a sloppy track at the Kentucky Derby but is aiming for a higher finish on what should be a warm, sunny day in Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes.

Preakness Stakes Post Positions

1. War of Will (+400)

2. Bourbon War (+1200)

3. Warrior's Charge (+1200)

4. Improbable (+250)

5. Owendale (+1000)

6. Market King (+3000)

7. Alwaysmining (+800)

8. Signalman (+3000)

9. Bodexpress (+2000)

10. Everfast (+5000)

11. Laughing Fox (+2000)

12. Anothertwistafate (+600)

13. Win Win Win (+1500)

Previewing the Preakness

After a rain-soaked Kentucky Derby once again, attendees should be looking forward to a potentially excellent weather day.

"Temperatures should start out in the lower 60s Fahrenheit early Saturday morning but rise to near 80 mid-afternoon hours," says Accuweather. "By the time of the race at 6:48 p.m. EDT, temperatures should fall back into the middle 70s F."

A fast track should benefit Improbable―and a victory from the colt would provide Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert with a record eighth win at the Preakness Stakes.

But he's not making bold statements.

"I don't feel like he's a favorite's favorite kind of horse. He's just one of the top horses, and they've got to make somebody the favorite," Baffert said, per Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun.

Improbable's top competition includes War of Will and two horses that didn't compete at Churchill Downs in Anothertwistafate and Always Mining. The latter has won six consecutive races, though all six happened at the same track, Laurel Park.

The Preakness also features Derby participants Bodexpress and Win Win Win, which finished 13th and ninth, respectively.

Post time is scheduled for 6:48 p.m. ET, and NBC will broadcast the 2019 Preakness Stakes. The purse for the event is $1.5 million, and the winner receives $900,000.

