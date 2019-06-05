Warrick Dunn Told Falcons' Devonta Freeman to Avoid Big Hits After 2018 Injuries

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Warrick Dunn spent 12 years in the NFL, so the advice he offers to fellow running backs comes from a place of personal experience. When it comes to Atlanta Falcons star Devonta Freeman specifically, discretion is the better part of valor.

"A lot of times, these guys always want to prove that they're tough or that they can get the tough yard, but sometimes you have to live for another down," Dunn said, per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure. "My advice to Devonta was, 'You have to learn how to protect yourself at the same time. You're picking up tough yards, but you have to be smart and strategic about it.'"

