Khabib's Manager: Conor McGregor Needs to 'Get on His Knees and Beg' for Rematch

John Locher/Associated Press

The manager for UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov has said Conor McGregor needs to "beg" for a rematch with his client.

Nurmagomedov got the better of McGregor when the duo met in October, forcing a submission in the fourth round of their contest. The former dominated the fight for long spells in his defence of the UFC lightweight blet.

Next up for the 155-pound champion is a meeting with Dustin Poirier, although when TMZ caught up with the fighter's manager, Ali Abdelaziz spoke about a possible second showdown with McGregor.

"Get maybe two or three wins," he said when asked what the Irishman would need to do to earn a rematch. "Then get on his knees and beg. At the end of the day, UFC doesn't need Conor. We don't need Conor. But, Conor needs us right now."

Having beaten McGregor and extended his flawless professional record in MMA to 27 wins from 27 fights, the 30-year-old is now one of the hottest properties in the sport.

Per Ariel Helwani of ESPN.com, having served a suspension following the fracas at the end of his win over McGregor, the second defence of his lightweight crown will be in Abu Dhabi against Poirier, who is the interim titleholder in the division:

Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com noted that the UFC have agreed a new long-term contract with the fighter that includes stipulations over a possible meeting with Georges St-Pierre:

As of yet, it's unclear when McGregor will make a return to the Octagon, as he's been out of action since the loss to Nurmagomedov.

Having spent time away from the sport to face Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match, the 30-year-old is closing in on three years without a win in the UFC. His last success was against Eddie Alvarez in November 2016, when he made history by adding the lightweight belt to his featherweight title.

According to UFC President Dana White, McGregor is keen on a return to MMA and wants to go up against his rival again:

The first fight between the pair was preceded by a bitter war of words. Tempers flared following the battle, as members of both camps entered the ring and started a brawl.

As Nurmagomedov prepares for what should be an intriguing fight with Poirier, there's little doubt he'll be asked many times about a second scrap with McGregor. However, with four wins in a row under his belt, Poirier is not a man to be taken lightly.