Andy Ruiz Jr. 'Aiming' for Deontay Wilder Fight After Anthony Joshua Rematch

Al Bello/Getty Images

After upsetting Anthony Joshua last week to become the IBO, WBA (super), IBF and WBO heavyweight boxing champion, Andy Ruiz Jr. has his sights set on Deontay Wilder.

Following his appearance Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ruiz told TMZ Sports that he is "aiming" for a bout with the undefeated Wilder (video contains NSFW language):

A Ruiz vs. Wilder fight likely won't happen for quite some time, though, since Ruiz added: "First thing's first. I gotta get Joshua."

Ruiz's comments seem to suggest that a rematch with Joshua is forthcoming. Per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael, Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, said Tuesday that a rematch clause has been "triggered" with an eye toward a bout in November or December.

Joshua was 22-0 entering the fight against Ruiz, and he was a heavy favorite to beat the 33-1 Ruiz, who was a +1200 underdog (bet $100 to win $1,200):

Despite that, Ruiz dominated and won by technical knockout in the seventh round after he knocked Joshua down four times. Ruiz's win was heralded as one of the biggest upsets in boxing history and has been compared to Buster Douglas' shocking victory over Mike Tyson in 1990.

The 6'6" Joshua proved to be no match for Ruiz last week, but Wilder could be an even bigger challenge, as he stands 6'7" and owns a career record of 41-0-1 with 40 knockouts.

Wilder's only blemish was a split draw against Tyson Fury last year, but he bounced back with a first-round knockout of Dominic Breazeale in May. His next scheduled fight is against Luis Ortiz on Sept. 7.

If Wilder, who holds the WBC heavyweight title, takes care of Ortiz, and Ruiz beats Joshua again, a unification bout between Wilder and Ruiz would be one of the biggest heavyweight fights in recent memory.