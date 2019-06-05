Team Poole Defeats Team Duncan in Final to Win 2019 NBA Metro Media Jam

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the league's media got a chance to showcase their skill in the first annual Metro Media Jam on Tuesday.

The reporters and journalists took part in an eight-team tournament, featuring three rounds of 15-minute games with a running clock.

Team Poole took home the top prize with a 17-15 win over Team Duncan in the finals, with Leigh Ellis of NBA TV making the game-winning shot in overtime.

While Michelle Poole of the Warriors' official site captained the eventual winners, Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area was the most impressive player on the team. Shiller had probably the best resume of anyone coming into the game after playing college ball at Stanford.

Colin Ward-Henninger and Grant Liffmann also competed with the winning team.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports organized the event, and although he lost in his first game, he was able to find a new home with Team Poole before helping the squad take home a title.

Here is a full look at the rosters for each team participating in the event:

While it was a fun night for everyone involved, the person enjoying himself the most might have been Warriors guard Quinn Cook, who was in attendance to watch the media compete:

There was also plenty of drama in the competition, as the semifinal between Team Duncan and Team Finger went to overtime after Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News knocked down a game-tying three in the final seconds.

In sudden-death overtime, Terrance Hall gave Team Duncan the win with a free throw.

Team Poole dominated Team Wolstat in the other semifinal to reach the final.

While not everyone was in shape, there were some individual highlights throughout the night:

Luckily, everyone will be back in their normal roles Wednesday as we watch the real players in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.