Report: Ben Simmons, 76ers Nearing Agreement on 5-Year, $170M Contract Extension

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers and star point guard Ben Simmons are nearing a max contract extension.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Philly has "offered a five-year, $168M maximum contract extension to Ben Simmons, and the Sixers and agent Rich Paul are expected to work through the details toward an eventual agreement."

Wojnarowski later noted the contract will be for $170 million under new salary-cap projections.

The 22-year-old continued to progress in his second season, averaging 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game as well as shooting 56.3 percent from the field and 60 percent from the charity stripe.

While Simmons continues to struggle with his jumper, he showed a greater willingness to attempt perimeter shots during the regular season. That disappeared in the postseason, however, and remains the biggest focal point of his detractors.

The LSU product is arguably a serviceable jumper away from being one of the most dominant players in the NBA. He continues to impact the game as a playmaker, rebounder and defender and was the one player in the team's Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the Toronto Raptors to slow down Kawhi Leonard, if only slightly.

With this extension, the pairing of Simmons and Joel Embiid appears set to remain together for the long haul in Philadelphia. The duo has already led the organization to consecutive postseason appearances, though the goal now is an NBA championship.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

It's also a major vote of confidence from the Sixers and an indication they believe Simmons will continue to improve. The narrative hasn't changed—without a reliable jumper, he will be an offensive liability during the postseason, hurting the team's floor spacing and allowing opponents to help off him.

But he's an impact player in every other facet of the game. The sky is the limit for Simmons.