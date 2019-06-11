Ranking the Top 10 Golfers Ahead of the 2019 US Open

0 of 10

The sands are nearly through the preparatory hourglass, which means it's time for our annual pre-U.S. Open rankings.

Dustin Johnson entered the 2018 event as the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking and had a four-shot lead after 36 holes, but he ultimately slid to third, falling two shots off the pace of repeat winner Brooks Koepka thanks to closing rounds of 77 and 70 at Shinnecock Hills.

As for Koepka, his eventual one-shot victory over Englishman Tommy Fleetwood made him just the third player to defend a U.S. Open championship since World War II, joining Ben Hogan (1950-51) and Curtis Strange (1988-89).

Koepka has become something of a regular at trophy presentations following majors; he's now won consecutive U.S. Opens and PGA Championships, which comprise four of the last eight majors in which he's played. He's the first player to reign as back-to-back champion in two majors simultaneously.

He also became the world's No. 1 player after beating Johnson by two strokes at last month's PGA Championship.

So, what goes into the breakdown this time around?

A golfer's last several starts and a glance at his world ranking are the main considerations, and we also take a look at career U.S. Open performances.

How do we factor in Tiger Woods' resurgence? Who is the best non-American contender? Can anyone—regardless of pedigree or ethnicity—give Koepka a legitimate push?

In other words, who fills out our top 10 before the first groupings get going along the California coast Thursday at Pebble Beach?

