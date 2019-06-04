Video: Watch Terrence Jones Get Clotheslined in Fight During Philippines Game

Video: Watch Terrence Jones Get Clotheslined in Fight During Philippines GameJune 4, 2019
Things got heated in Philippine Basketball Association play over the weekend.
During a game between the TNT KaTropa and the Phoenix Pulse, Calvin Abueva clotheslined Terrence Jones:
Ballislife.com @Ballislife
Calvin Abueva has been slapped with an indefinite suspension in the PBA after hitting former NBA player Terrence Jones with a clothesline & then dancing on the scorers table! Via @Sports5PH / #SportsCenterPH https://t.co/SAOL1beWTm
The violent strike appeared to be in retaliation to Jones punching Abueva between the legs after getting knocked to the ground earlier in the game.
KaTropa won the game 114-88 behind Jones' 40 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Abueva was suspended indefinitely for the hit, meanwhile, leaving Jones with the last laugh after the exchange of dirty shots.
