Video: Watch Terrence Jones Get Clotheslined in Fight During Philippines Game

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

ERIE, PA - JANUARY 27:Terrence Jones #9 of the Erie BayHawks shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Herd at the Erie Insurance Arena on January 27, 2019 in Erie, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Robert Frank/NBAE via Getty Images)
Robert Frank/Getty Images

Things got heated in Philippine Basketball Association play over the weekend.

During a game between the TNT KaTropa and the Phoenix Pulse, Calvin Abueva clotheslined Terrence Jones:

The violent strike appeared to be in retaliation to Jones punching Abueva between the legs after getting knocked to the ground earlier in the game. 

KaTropa won the game 114-88 behind Jones' 40 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Abueva was suspended indefinitely for the hit, meanwhile, leaving Jones with the last laugh after the exchange of dirty shots. 

Related

    KD (Calf) Out for Game 3

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD (Calf) Out for Game 3

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Pelicans Listening to AD Trade Offers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pelicans Listening to AD Trade Offers

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Boogie Rips Raptors' 'Janky' Defense

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Boogie Rips Raptors' 'Janky' Defense

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Want to Work on the B/R App?

    Comment, curate and build community in the B/R app. Fill out this form to apply!

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Want to Work on the B/R App?

    Comment, curate and build community in the B/R app. Fill out this form to apply!

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs