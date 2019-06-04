Video: Watch Terrence Jones Get Clotheslined in Fight During Philippines Game

Robert Frank/Getty Images

Things got heated in Philippine Basketball Association play over the weekend.

During a game between the TNT KaTropa and the Phoenix Pulse, Calvin Abueva clotheslined Terrence Jones:

The violent strike appeared to be in retaliation to Jones punching Abueva between the legs after getting knocked to the ground earlier in the game.

KaTropa won the game 114-88 behind Jones' 40 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Abueva was suspended indefinitely for the hit, meanwhile, leaving Jones with the last laugh after the exchange of dirty shots.