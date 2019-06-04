Hank Haney Rips Tiger Woods: 'Amazing' He Has Become 'Moral Authority' on Women

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Hank Haney did not appreciate being critiqued by Tiger Woods.

Woods' former coach was suspended from his radio show on SiriusXM after making racist and sexist remarks about the U.S. Women's Open, per Bob Harig of ESPN.com.

"I'd get a bunch of them right," he said of his prediction that a "Lee" would win if he didn't have to give a first name.

Woods responded to those offensive comments, saying Haney deserved his suspension.

"Just can't look at life like that," he said. "And he obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved."



On Tuesday, Haney shot back:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.