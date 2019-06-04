Hank Haney Rips Tiger Woods: 'Amazing' He Has Become 'Moral Authority' on Women

Hank Haney did not appreciate being critiqued by Tiger Woods

Woods' former coach was suspended from his radio show on SiriusXM after making racist and sexist remarks about the U.S. Women's Open, per Bob Harig of ESPN.com.

"I'd get a bunch of them right," he said of his prediction that a "Lee" would win if he didn't have to give a first name.

Woods responded to those offensive comments, saying Haney deserved his suspension.

"Just can't look at life like that," he said. "And he obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved."

On Tuesday, Haney shot back:

               

