French Open 2019 Odds: Rafael Nadal Opens as Huge Favorite Against Roger Federer

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

Roger Federer of Switzerland, left, gestures with Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning their men's singles final match in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong/Associated Press

Roger Federer is 0-5 against Rafael Nadal all-time at the French Open, and oddsmakers don't see the Swiss picking up his first win in the 2019 semifinals Friday. 

Nadal is a -950 favorite (bet $950 to win $100) over Federer at the Caesars sportsbook. They haven't met at Roland Garros since the 2011 final, which Nadal won in four sets.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Johanna Konta aims to go ‘two steps further’ as she targets French Open win

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Johanna Konta aims to go ‘two steps further’ as she targets French Open win

    Kevin Mitchell
    via the Guardian

    'Definitely one of my best performances', says Konta

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    'Definitely one of my best performances', says Konta

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Federer, Nadal to Face Off in French Open Semifinal

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Federer, Nadal to Face Off in French Open Semifinal

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    It Will Be Federer vs. Nadal in the French Open Semifinals

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    It Will Be Federer vs. Nadal in the French Open Semifinals

    Nytimes
    via Nytimes