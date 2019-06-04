French Open 2019 Odds: Rafael Nadal Opens as Huge Favorite Against Roger Federer

Andy Wong/Associated Press

Roger Federer is 0-5 against Rafael Nadal all-time at the French Open, and oddsmakers don't see the Swiss picking up his first win in the 2019 semifinals Friday.

Nadal is a -950 favorite (bet $950 to win $100) over Federer at the Caesars sportsbook. They haven't met at Roland Garros since the 2011 final, which Nadal won in four sets.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.