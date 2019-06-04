UFC's Dana White Could 'Absolutely' See Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Rematch Fight

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia faces Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC president Dana White is leaving the door wide open for a second fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter (h/t MMA Fighting's Damon Martin), White explained he can "absolutely" see a scenario in which the two lightweight rivals square off again. 

"Conor wants that fight. Conor wants the rematch with Khabib," he said. "All these guys have been fighting, again, this thing's going to play out this weekend and then Sept. 7 in Abu Dhabi, and then we'll figure out what's next for Conor."

    

