UFC's Dana White Could 'Absolutely' See Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Rematch Fight

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC president Dana White is leaving the door wide open for a second fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter (h/t MMA Fighting's Damon Martin), White explained he can "absolutely" see a scenario in which the two lightweight rivals square off again.

"Conor wants that fight. Conor wants the rematch with Khabib," he said. "All these guys have been fighting, again, this thing's going to play out this weekend and then Sept. 7 in Abu Dhabi, and then we'll figure out what's next for Conor."

