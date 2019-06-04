Anthony Joshua Rematch Fight vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. Set After Shocking Knockout Upset

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

Anthony Joshua waits during the referee's count after he was knocked down during the seventh round of a heavyweight championship boxing match against Andy Ruiz on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. Ruiz won in the seventh round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Anthony Joshua will get the chance to regain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles against new champion Andy Ruiz Jr. in November or December, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. 

The Mexican stopped the British superstar in a dramatic bout on Saturday to claim his heavyweight titles.

Ruiz floored Joshua four times before the referee stopped the contest in the seventh round.

Hearn has confirmed on Twitter the rematch will take place later in the year:

Ruiz's victory was one of the greatest upsets in boxing history, and Joshua will be hugely motivated to gain redemption in a rematch.

Joshua has been on the floor before but was expected to sail past the 29-year-old underdog.

The Brit initially had his opponent on the canvas in the third after a powerful punch. However, Ruiz rose to his feet to shock Joshua with a knockdown of his own.

The Olympic gold medal winner never fully recovered from that point and ambled around the ring before Ruiz stopped him.

The fight was Joshua's first in the United States as he was introduced to American fight fans at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ruiz became a star overnight, with the stunning win taking him to the top of the heavyweight division.

Joshua appeared to underestimate his opponent, and would be expected to reclaim his belts in a second contest.

