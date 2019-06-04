Lakers Rumors: Jason Kidd's Contract Made Him NBA's Highest-Paid Assistant

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Jason Kidd had plenty of incentive to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "Kidd's contract with the Lakers made him the highest paid assistant coach in the NBA, sources with knowledge of the deal said."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Several Teams Expected to Pursue PF Marcus Morris in FA

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Several Teams Expected to Pursue PF Marcus Morris in FA

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    D-Lo's Market Heating Up

    Nets, Jazz, Magic, Wolves and Pacers expected to show interest in D'Angelo Russell (Shams)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Lo's Market Heating Up

    Nets, Jazz, Magic, Wolves and Pacers expected to show interest in D'Angelo Russell (Shams)

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Pelicans Listening to AD Trade Offers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Pelicans Listening to AD Trade Offers

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    LaVar Rips Lakers' Direction, Talks Lonzo Trade Rumors and More

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LaVar Rips Lakers' Direction, Talks Lonzo Trade Rumors and More

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report