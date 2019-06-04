Lakers Rumors: Jason Kidd's Contract Made Him NBA's Highest-Paid Assistant

Lakers Rumors: Jason Kidd's Contract Made Him NBA's Highest-Paid AssistantJune 4, 2019
Nick Wass/Associated Press
Jason Kidd had plenty of incentive to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "Kidd's contract with the Lakers made him the highest paid assistant coach in the NBA, sources with knowledge of the deal said."
