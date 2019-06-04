Browns' Baker Mayfield Rips Duke Johnson, Says Trade Request Is 'Self-Inflicted'

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

As Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson seeks a trade, quarterback Baker Mayfield is hoping that his teammate will be professional as he remains on the roster.

"It's not awkward. It's self-inflicted," Mayfield said of Johnson's situation Tuesday, according to 92.3 The Fan's Keith Britton. "I hope he does his job."

The second-year passer added, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, "We gotta have guys that are goal-oriented, who have a single focus and mindset."

