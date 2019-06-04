Browns' Baker Mayfield Rips Duke Johnson, Says Trade Request Is 'Self-Inflicted'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, hands off to Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

As Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson seeks a trade, quarterback Baker Mayfield is hoping that his teammate will be professional as he remains on the roster.

"It's not awkward. It's self-inflicted," Mayfield said of Johnson's situation Tuesday, according to 92.3 The Fan's Keith Britton. "I hope he does his job."

The second-year passer added, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, "We gotta have guys that are goal-oriented, who have a single focus and mindset."

                                       

