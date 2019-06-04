Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Run-Scorers, Points Tables After Tuesday

David Rogers/Getty Images

Sri Lanka picked up their first win of the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, beating Afghanistan by 34 runs in a rain-interrupted match in Cardiff.

Afghanistan were set a target of just 187 from 41 overs by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern-Method but came up short and slip to their second defeat of the tournament.

Standings (Won, Lost, Points, Net Run Rate)

1. West Indies: 1, 0, 2, 5.802

2. New Zealand: 1, 0, 2, 5.754

3. Australia: 1, 0, 2, 1.86

4. England: 1, 1, 2, 0.9

5. Bangladesh: 1, 0, 2, 0.42

6. Sri Lanka: 1, 1, 0, -2.38

7. Pakistan: 1, 1, 0, -2.412

8. Afghanistan: 0, 2, 0, -0.866

9. South Africa: 0, 2, 0 -1.25

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Mohammad Amir, Pakistan: 5

2. Nuwan Pradeep, Sri Lanka: 4

3. Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan: 4

4. Oshane Thomas, West Indies: 4

5. Moeen Ali, England: 4

6. Imran Tahir, South Africa: 4

Top Run-Scorers

1. Joe Root, England: 158

2. Jos Buttler, England: 121

3. Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka: 107

4. Ben Stokes, England: 102

5. Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan: 100

6. Najibullah Zadran, Afghanistan: 94

All statistics, per the tournament's official website.

Tuesday Recap

Sri Lanka made a fine start to their second match of the World Cup. The partnership of Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera put on 92 before Afghanistan took their first wicket.

Karunaratne was the man to depart, caught by Najibullah Zadran off a Mohammad Nabi delivery, but Sri Lanka still went on to reach 144-1 before suffering a dramatic collapse.

Nabi was the man to inspire Afghanistan. He took the wickets of Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews in the 22nd over in the space of just five deliveries:

Sri Lanka went from from 144-1 to 201 all out to give Afghanistan hope of pulling off a famous victory in Cardiff.

Yet the weather played its part in the match. The teams were forced off with Sri Lanka eight down and forced to wait two hours until play resumed with the game reduced to 41 overs each:

The target of 187 looked manageable for Afghanistan and they made a solid start.

However, the loss of Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmat Shah and then Hazratullah Zazai put Sri Lanka right back into contention.

Najibullah Zadran and captain Gulbadin Naib offered Afghanistan hope with a partnership of 64, until the impressive Nuwan Pradeep struck with two quick wickets:

Najibullah Zadran was then run out by Karunaratne, before Lasith Malinga produced a trademark yorker to bowl Hamid Hassan and deliver a dramatic win:

Sri Lanka return to World Cup action on Friday against Pakistan in Bristol, while Afghanistan play New Zealand on Saturday in Taunton.