NFL Players Set to Make a Significant Impact on Their New Teams

0 of 8

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

NFL front-office executives might head into each offseason looking for immediate upgrades, but actually securing those upgrades is far from guaranteed.

Though high-end acquisitions command top dollar on the market and premium draft capital in trades, they're worth the investment if they change a team's short-term trajectory.

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Rams acquired wideout Brandin Cooks and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib via trade. General manager Les Snead also signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year, $14 million deal.

In 2018, Cooks caught 80 passes for 1,204 yards and five touchdowns. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald had his best season while lining up alongside Suh, who absorbed blocks in the trenches.

More importantly, the Rams sent a clear message: We're swinging for the fences. Los Angeles advanced to Super Bowl LIII but came up short against the New England Patriots. Nonetheless, the franchise had a shot to bring home a Lombardi Trophy.

Several star players have also landed in new destinations during the current offseason. They may not all lead their respective teams to the postseason, but these acquisitions should change the dynamic on one side of the ball.

All of them have a history of production, possess a versatile skill set or add a new dimension to their new teams.