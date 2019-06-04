College Baseball Super Regionals 2019: Bracket, Live Stream Info and Predictions

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The first weekend of the NCAA baseball tournament witnessed its share of upsets, including defending champion Oregon State falling at home in two games to Cincinnati and Creighton.

In addition to Oregon State, who was seeded 16th overall, three other top 16 seeds were eliminated in their home ballparks, with No. 3 Georgia Tech and No. 4 Georgia the highest-seeded teams knocked out.

No. 1 overall seed UCLA was one of the last teams to secure a spot in the super regional round, as it knocked off Loyola Marymount twice in two days.

Of the 16 teams moving on to the super regional round, six come from the SEC, while the ACC has four representatives left in the tournament.

Bracket

TV and Live Stream Schedule

The full super regional schedule can be found here on NCAA.com. The games will be televised across the ESPN networks and can be live streamed on Watch ESPN and ESPN+.

Predictions

SEC Puts At Least 3 Teams in College World Series

A year ago, the SEC placed three teams in the College World Series.

The dominant conference in college baseball should be able to match that feat this year given the high amount of ballclubs still remaining.

The SEC is guaranteed of at least one College World Series team since Arkansas and Ole Miss are slated to face off against each other at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are one of four teams attempting to make a return visit to Omaha, as they made it all the way to the championship series in 2018.

Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and LSU will all be at home as well, while Auburn takes the road to take on North Carolina.

Of those four schools, the Commodores were the most dominant side in the regional round by putting up 28 runs in two wins over Indiana State and a victory over Ohio State.

Vanderbilt appears to have an easier path to Omaha than its conference foes since it will host Duke, who was the third seed in West Virginia's regional.

Mississippi State and LSU also reeled off three straight home wins to cruise into the super regional round, but they are both going to face difficult tests from Stanford and Florida State.

On paper, Auburn is the long shot of the collection of SEC teams, but it goes into North Carolina with some of the hottest bats in the tournament.

The Tigers exploded for 16 runs in their opener against Coastal Carolina and went on to score 10 runs in two games versus Georgia Tech.

East Carolina Rides Wave Of Momentum To Beat Louisville

If you are looking for an upset pick, East Carolina over Louisville might be the way to go.

The Pirates, who are seeded 10th nationally, won four elimination games in emphatic fashion in their home ballpark to stay alive in the tournament.

After an upset loss to Quinnipiac, East Carolina scored 44 runs over four games to beat NC State, avenge the loss to Quinnipiac and knock off Campbell twice to earn a matchup with Louisville.

In the final win over Campbell, the Pirates benefited from three-hit performances out of Spencer Brickhouse and Turner Brown, while Bryant Packard went 2-for-5 out of the leadoff spot.

In the first of two contests against the Camels, East Carolina had three of its top four hitters record multiple hits.

If the top of the Pirates order continues the success against Louisville, they will be able to put a few runs on the board early to put pressure on the Cardinals.

East Carolina can also set the tone for the best-of-three series on the mound through Jake Agnos, who is in the top 25 in the NCAA in ERA at 2.00.

As a staff, the Pirates put together the 28th-best ERA in the nation, while their super regional opponent was directly below it in the category.

If the Pirates can continue to swing the bats like they did in the regional round, they should be able to challenge Louisville and keep the flag flying for the non-Power Five schools.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from NCAA.com.