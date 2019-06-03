Video: JuJu Smith-Schuster Goes to Prom with Fan, Dances to 'F--k AB' Chant

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 16: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 after a 17 yard touchdown reception in the first quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster was living it up at a high school prom over the weekend. So much so, in fact, that he was even vibing to some chants about his former teammate, wide receiver Antonio Brown. (Warning: Video contains profanity.)

Smith-Schuster attended the Chartiers Valley High School in prom in Pennsylvania after learning of a student there who needed a date.

As for any lingering animosities between Brown and Smith-Schuster, the pair exchanged heated tweets in April after Brown didn't seem to appreciate the suggestion that Smith-Schuster might have been more valuable than him in 2018.

Sometimes, you just have to dance your troubles away while a bunch of teenagers yell obscenities about your former teammate. Or...something like that. 2019 is weird.

Related

    Mike Hilton Is the Epitome of the Underrated Slot CB Position

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Mike Hilton Is the Epitome of the Underrated Slot CB Position

    Profootballfocus
    via Profootballfocus

    Report: Panthers Land Gerald McCoy

    Panthers land 6-time Pro Bowl DL on one-year, $8.5M deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Panthers Land Gerald McCoy

    Panthers land 6-time Pro Bowl DL on one-year, $8.5M deal

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Biggest Risk in 2019

    Steelers relying on new-look WR corps

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Every Team's Biggest Risk in 2019

    Steelers relying on new-look WR corps

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Had the Best Bad Bodies in NFL History?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Had the Best Bad Bodies in NFL History?

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk