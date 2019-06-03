Video: JuJu Smith-Schuster Goes to Prom with Fan, Dances to 'F--k AB' Chant

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster was living it up at a high school prom over the weekend. So much so, in fact, that he was even vibing to some chants about his former teammate, wide receiver Antonio Brown. (Warning: Video contains profanity.)

Smith-Schuster attended the Chartiers Valley High School in prom in Pennsylvania after learning of a student there who needed a date.

As for any lingering animosities between Brown and Smith-Schuster, the pair exchanged heated tweets in April after Brown didn't seem to appreciate the suggestion that Smith-Schuster might have been more valuable than him in 2018.

Sometimes, you just have to dance your troubles away while a bunch of teenagers yell obscenities about your former teammate. Or...something like that. 2019 is weird.