Video: JuJu Smith-Schuster Goes to Prom with Fan, Dances to 'F--k AB' Chant

Video: JuJu Smith-Schuster Goes to Prom with Fan, Dances to 'F--k AB' ChantJune 4, 2019
JuJu Smith-Schuster was living it up at a high school prom over the weekend. So much so, in fact, that he was even vibing to some chants about his former teammate, wide receiver Antonio Brown. (Warning: Video contains profanity.)
House of Highlights @HoHighlights
JuJu showed up to prom and danced to “F—k AB” chants. 🤣 (via John.Hecker/Instagram) https://t.co/9cZkzhKPUe
Smith-Schuster attended the Chartiers Valley High School in prom in Pennsylvania after learning of a student there who needed a date.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
This kid’s date broke up with him before prom, so he hit up JuJu, per @WPXI @TeamJuJu came through 🙌 https://t.co/duCKf4fdY2
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
Prom w/ my bro @amoli_13! Got a DM from him a while back about needing someone to go with, decided why not, had a litty night at his school! YouTube vid coming soon! https://t.co/lL8pUzXZJf
As for any lingering animosities between Brown and Smith-Schuster, the pair exchanged heated tweets in April after Brown didn't seem to appreciate the suggestion that Smith-Schuster might have been more valuable than him in 2018.
AB @AB84
Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh
Sometimes, you just have to dance your troubles away while a bunch of teenagers yell obscenities about your former teammate. Or...something like that. 2019 is weird.
