NBA Finals, Women's World Cup, Stanley Cup Final, French Open and More to Watch

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Championship season is fully rolling now, as a handful of sports are ready to crown major titles beginning this week. And not just in the United States, with the FIFA Women's World Cup beginning play on Friday. We have you covered with what and where to watch it all.

Must Watch: NBA Finals

The NBA’s championship series is really going now after the Golden State Warriors rebounded from their Game 1 loss to defeat the Toronto Raptors 109-104 to even the Finals at one game apiece. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 48 points, but it was DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala who made the difference for the defending champs. Boogie got his first career playoff start and put up 11 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks in 28 minutes. Iguodala also had 6 assists to go with 8 boards and 8 points, including this clutch 3-pointer with fewer than 10 seconds left in the game.

Now the series shifts to Oakland for Games 3 and 4 this week. It appears increasingly likely that Warriors’ forward Kevin Durant will return to the lineup at some point during their two home games. Durant hasn’t played since the Western Conference Finals and has yet to be cleared for contact as he rehabs the right calf injury he sustained against Houston. He did travel with Golden State to Toronto for the first two games of the Finals, where he received treatment and did light individual drills during practices.

Game 3: Wednesday at 9 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Friday at 9 p.m., ABC



Full series schedule

Watch This: Stanley Cup Final

In the first Stanley Cup Final game played in St. Louis since 1970, the Boston Bruins, who were the opponent that year, were, um, not very polite guests. The Eastern Conference Champions routed their counterparts from the West 7-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

St. Louis Blues’ goalie Jordan Binnington will have to have a bounce-back performance after being pulled for the first time all season after giving up five goals in the first half of Saturday’s game. The Bruins, riding an historically good playoff power play, can put on a ton of pressure with another road win in Game 4, which would send them back to Boston needing just one more win to hoist the cup.

Game 4: Monday at 8 p.m., NBC

Game 5: Thursday at 8 p.m., NBC



View the full series schedule here.

The World is Watching: International Soccer For Days

The month of June marks the start of an insane stretch of international soccer tournaments all over the world. Two World Cups will be in progress by the end of the week, and preparation for major tournaments later this month – and next summer – begin this week as well.

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

The United States will look to repeat as world champions and win their fourth WWC trophy overall as the 2019 tournament kicks off in France this Friday. The Americans and the host nation are the favorites entering play, with Germany, England, Japan, and the Netherlands all legitimate contenders to win as well.

While the USWNT doesn’t begin its title defense until next Tuesday, France vs. Korea Republic begins play Friday at 3 p.m. ET, with three games each Saturday and Sunday as the Group Stage gets rolling. You can watch every game of the tournament on FOX or FS1. Check out the full match schedule here.

UEFA Nations League Semifinals



European star power will be on display this week as top teams vie for the Nations League trophy. Current and future starts could be on the pitch for Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo and João Felix, who got a wonderful first impression of CR7 at training.

Then, depending on how they're feeling following their Champions League celebrations, Liverpool players could face off against each other, with Virgil Van Dijk for Holland and Trent Alexander-Arnold for England heading to their national teams.



Portugal vs. Switzerland: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Netherlands vs. England: Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2



The final will be played in Portugal on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.

U-20 World Cup Knockout Round

The Under-20 FIFA World Cup has reached the Knockout Stage, where the United States squad will face a tough test against France, one of the tournament favorites.

The U.S. Youth National Team kicks off against France on Tuesday morning at 11:30 ET (Fox Sports Go, Telemundo Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus) for a chance to play the winner of Uruguay and Ecuador in the quarterfinals. On the other side of the bracket, Argentina plays Mali Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 (FS2), and the winner will face Italy, which knocked out host nation Poland 1-0 on Sunday. View the full knockout bracket here.

Euro 2020 Qualifying

Qualification rounds for UEFA Euro 2020 continue this weekend. Here are the matches involving some of the continent’s top teams:

Faroe Islands vs. Spain, Friday at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Macedonia vs. Poland, Friday at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Croatia vs. Wales, Saturday at 9 a.m. on ESPN2

Iceland vs. Albania, Saturday at 9 a.m. on ESPN3

Belarus vs. Germany, Saturday at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Belgium vs. Kazakhstan, Saturday at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Greece vs. Italy, Saturday at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Turkey vs. France, Saturday at 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Friendlies

Over in the Americas, some friendly matches between men’s senior teams will serve as warmups for the Gold Cup and Copa America, which start in mid June.

USA vs. Jamaica: Wednesday at 7 p.m. on FS1, from Audi Field in Washington D.C.

Brazil vs. Qatar: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on beIN Sports, from Estadio Nacional in Brasilia

Mexico vs. Venezuela: Wednesday at 10 p.m. on Univision Deportes, UniMas, from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where new Mexico manager Tata Martino will return to the stadium in which he won MLS Cup and face his former striker, Venezuela international and MLS MVP Josef Martínez

Argentina vs. Nicaragua: Friday at 8:10 p.m. on beIN Sports, from Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan

USA vs. Venezuela: Sunday at 2 p.m. on FOX, from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati

Mexico vs. Ecuador: Sunday at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports Go, from AT&T Stadium in Arlington

More to Watch This Week

1. Women's College World Series Finals

The Women’s College World Series will crown a champion this week with the best-of-three championship series. No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 UCLA will square off in the finals. Both clinched their spots on Sunday night, and the Bruins did it with plenty of drama, winning on a walk-off home run in the 10th inning against Washington.

The final series from Oklahoma City begins Monday night. UCLA last won the national championship in 2010, while the Sooners have three titles this decade. Each game will be televised on ESPN (all times eastern):

Game 1: Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.



Full bracket, schedule, scores



2. French Open

The men’s draw in the French Open has gone mostly according to plan. Top four seeds Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Dominic Thiem are all comfortably into the second week at Roland Garros. The women’s draw has not, with World No. 1 and winner of the past two majors Naomi Osakaas well as Serena Williams both losing on Saturday in Paris, leaving the second week of the tournament wide open. Primed to take advantage is seventh-seeded American Sloane Stephens. The runner-up in this Grand Slam last year, Stephens defeated 2016 French Open Champion Garbine Muguruza in straight sets on Sunday to advance to the Round of 16.

Stephens will return to the court on Tuesday along with both Nadal and Federer, while both Djokovic and Thiem played their fourth-round matches on Monday morning. Coverage continues on the Tennis Channel from 5 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Women’s semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday on the Tennis Channel, and the men’s semis start Friday at 6:30 a.m. on the same channel. Watch the Women’s Final Saturday at 9 a.m. on NBC and the Men’s Final at the same time on the same network on Sunday.



You can view the French Open real-time bracket here and full schedule of play here.

Quick Catch Up: UEFA Champions League Final Edition

Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0 on Saturday to claim its sixth Champions League title in club history. After losing in the final last year to Real Madrid, the Reds got over the hump this season and won the final – in Madrid – which brought out plenty of elation and relief. Here are the best scenes from the last day of the 2018-19 UCL season:

