T.J. Hockenson out vs. Chiefs with Concussion; Was Carted Away After Scary Fall

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 23: T.J. Hockenson #88 of the Detroit Lions runs with the football against the Buffalo Bills during the 1st half of an NFL Pre-season game at Ford Field on August 23, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Buffalo defeated Detroit 24-20. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)
Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered a concussion Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and will not return.  

The Lions ruled Hockenson out after going through the concussion protocol. The rookie tight end suffered the injury after falling trying to hurdle a defender. Hockenson was carted to the locker room after the play.

Hockenson had three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown prior to the injury.

The 22-year-old entered the season with high expectations as the No. 8 pick of the 2019 NFL draft, the highest tight end selected since Vernon Davis in 2006. Entering Sunday, Hockenson had eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown.

The 6'5", 250-pound player turned heads last season at Iowa when he led the team with 760 receiving yards to go with 49 catches and six touchdowns.

After a big training camp, he burst onto the national stage with six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown, showing he already was capable of being one of the top players at the position. Despite the quick transition to the NFL, the injury could slow the rookie's development as he misses out on valuable reps. 

Detroit will now mostly rely on Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay in the passing attack, while Jesse James and Logan Thomas should see more playing time at tight end.

