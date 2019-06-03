Hank Haney Doubles Down on Insensitive Remark After Jeongeun Lee6's US Open Win

Steve Helber/Associated Press

After being suspended by SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio for insensitive remarks, Hank Haney believes he was proven right with Jeongeun Lee6 winning the 2019 U.S. Women's Open:

The comments came after he used stereotypes to predict a winner for the major event.

According to Des Bieler of the Washington Post, Haney said on the radio show that he would "predict a Korean" to win and he would "go with 'Lee'" without adding a first name.

"I couldn’t name you, like, six players on the LPGA Tour," he said at the time.

The swing coach was then suspended by the program with both the PGA Tour and Sirius XM calling the comments insensitive, per ESPN.

He apologized but still provided a similar response after the event Sunday:

Lee6, who often goes by just "Six," took home the $1 million top prize at the women's U.S. Open after becoming just the third player in the last 25 years to finish under par for all three rounds, per Bill Fields of ESPNW.

While Haney's comments dismissed her individuality, the win does add to a recent trend of success for her country with South Koreans winning eight titles at the U.S. Open in the last 12 years.