Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Updated Run-Scorers, Tables After Monday

David Rogers/Getty Images

England suffered their first defeat of the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Monday, as the hosts were beaten by 14 runs by Pakistan in a thrilling match at Trent Bridge.

Pakistan were sent in to bat and set the tournament favourites a daunting target, reaching 348-8 from their 50 overs.

That left England facing the highest run chase in World Cup history to win.

However, the hosts lost early wickets and could not deny a rejuvenated Pakistan side who secured a surprise victory.

Standings (Won, Lost, Points, Net Run Rate)

1. West Indies: 1, 0, 2, 5.802

2. New Zealand: 1, 0, 2, 5.754

3. Australia: 1, 0, 2, 1.86

4. England: 1, 1, 2, 0.9

5. Bangladesh: 1, 0, 2, 0.42

6. Pakistan: 1, 1, 0, -2.412

7. South Africa: 0, 2, 0 -1.25

8. Afghanistan: 0, 1, 0, -1.86

9. Sri Lanka: 0, 1, 0, -5.754

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Mohammad Amir, Pakistan: 5

2. Oshane Thomas, West Indies: 4

3. Moeen Ali, England: 4

4. Imran Tahir, South Africa: 4

5. Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand: 3

6. Matt Henry, New Zealand: 3

Top Run-Scorers

1. Joe Root, England: 158

2. Jos Buttler, England: 121

3. Ben Stokes, England: 102

4. Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan: 100

5. Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa: 91

6. Quinton de Kock, South Africa: 91

All statistics, per the tournament's official website.

Monday Recap

Pakistan set England a tough target of 349 for victory, as the tournament hosts were made to pay for some sloppy work in the field.

Jason Roy dropped Mohammad Hafeez when he was on just 14, and the 38-year-old went on to make 84 before being caught by Chris Woakes.

Sports journalist Azeem Siddiqui noted it was a bad day for Roy:

Woakes did go on to equal a World Cup record with his four catches:

Yet he was one of several disappointing bowlers for England who struggled to take wickets. Neither Adil Rashid nor Jofra Archer managed a single wicket in 15 overs between them.

England were left needing to produce something special with the bat but saw Roy depart in just the third over for LBW to Shadab Khan. Roy then compounded matters by wasting England's only review querying the decision.

The hosts then had a let-off when Joe Root was dropped by Babar Azam. Root made the most of his reprieve and went on to record the first century of the tournament:

The 28-year-old ultimately managed 107 before being caught by Mohammad Hafeez at short third man off Shadab Khan.

England's hopes were further boosted by Jos Buttler hitting the second century of the World Cup. He managed 100 off 75 balls before succumbing to the pace of Mohammad Amir:

Buttler's departure was a big boost for Pakistan, and they went on to complete a deserved win with some fine late bowling.

Wahab Riaz accounted for Woakes and Moeen Ali in successive deliveries and then capped a brilliant display by catching Archer off Mohammad Amir to end England's hopes of a second win at the World Cup.