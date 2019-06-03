Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Knee Injury Caused by 'Overcompensating' for Quad Ailment

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard is less than 100 percent due to a left knee injury, which is reportedly a lingering effect of last year's season-long issues.

According to Joe Vardon and Sam Amick of The Athletic, "Leonard's knee issue stems from overcompensating for his injured right quad suffered last season."

Vardon added that his quad is now "fine," but his knee has caused the forward to be "laboring at times."

      

