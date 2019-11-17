Fantasy Alert: Rams' Robert Woods Inactive vs. Bears Because of Personal Issue

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2019

THOUSAND OAKS, CA - MAY 20: Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams runs drills during the first day of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) at the team's practice facility located at California Lutheran University on May 20, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams will be short-handed at wide receiver for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Robert Woods will not play in the contest because of a personal issue. Lindsey Thiry of ESPN noted Woods' absence means Cooper Kupp is the only starting wide receiver who will play for the Rams because Brandin Cooks is also out.

In his third season with the Rams, Woods has emerged as a reliable intermediate option for Jared Goff. He set a career high with 86 receptions for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns in 2018; it was his first 1,000-yard campaign.

"I feel like I'm truly the most complete all-around receiver who can do it all," he told Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report. "Block a D-end on a toss crack. I can take a bomb on a go ball. I can catch a five-yard option route. I can go across the middle on a dagger. I can read the coverage, read the safeties. I'm all-around. I'm probably the most complete receiver."

The Rams will rely on Kupp more with Woods out of the lineup. Josh Reynolds, who stepped in for Kupp last season, will also see some more targets.

From a fantasy perspective, Kupp was already a starter and now has an even higher ceiling going into this NFC showdown. Goff figures to look his way early and often, even against a Bears defense that can be stout when playing at its best.

Those fantasy players in need of a last-minute pivot with the Woods news should turn toward Reynolds. The Texas A&M product had 73 receiving yards and a touchdown catch on Oct. 27 against the Cincinnati Bengals and could take advantage of openings if Kupp draws double-teams.

