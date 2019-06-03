Video: Klay Thompson Savagely Trolls 'Bumass' Drake After Warriors' Game 2 Win

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Drake and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors exchange words during Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors on June 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Drake got his chance to talk trash after the Toronto Raptors' Game 1 victory, but Klay Thompson got the last laugh in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Following the Golden State Warriors' 109-104 win Sunday night, Thompson called out Drake outside the locker room:

"See you in the Bay, Aubrey," the guard said. "You weren't talking tonight, were you? Bum ass."

Calling him by his real name (Aubrey Graham) instead of his stage name adds to the disrespect.

Drake has been courtside for most of the Raptors playoff run and has seemingly gotten more television time than the majority of the players. He took his fandom to another level after Game 1 when he got in some of the Warriors' faces, including Draymond Green's:

Thompson is clearly sick of it and wanted the opportunity to get him back before the series shifts to Oakland for Game 3.

