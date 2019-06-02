Michigan RB Chris Evans Suspended for Entire 2019 Season Due to Academic Issue

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines will be without Chris Evans for the 2019 season, as the running back has been suspended for academic issues, head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed to Angelique S. Chengelis of the Detroit News.

Chengelis added that Evans' suspension came from the university, not the football program.

In March, Evans described the situation to Chengelis as "an academic mistake. Not my grades. I'm on pace to graduate."

However, Evans is no longer on scholarship or even enrolled at Michigan.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

