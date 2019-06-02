Michigan RB Chris Evans Suspended for Entire 2019 Season Due to Academic Issue

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 3, 2019

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Chris Evans #12 of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin won 24-10. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines will be without Chris Evans for the 2019 season, as the running back has been suspended for academic issues, head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed to Angelique S. Chengelis of the Detroit News.

Chengelis added that Evans' suspension came from the university, not the football program.

In March, Evans described the situation to Chengelis as "an academic mistake. Not my grades. I'm on pace to graduate."

However, Evans is no longer on scholarship or even enrolled at Michigan.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Josh Gattis Has Advice for Tarik Black: Let It Go

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Josh Gattis Has Advice for Tarik Black: Let It Go

    Orion Sang
    via Detroit Free Press

    Gattis Provides Positive Injury Update on Peoples-Jones

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Gattis Provides Positive Injury Update on Peoples-Jones

    Isaiah Hole
    via WolverinesWire

    Michigan Football's Top 2 WRs Finally Healthy

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Michigan Football's Top 2 WRs Finally Healthy

    Orion Sang
    via Detroit Free Press

    Commitment Impact: OT Zak Zinter

    Four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter is another versatile piece for Ed Warinner to work with up front.

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Commitment Impact: OT Zak Zinter

    Four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter is another versatile piece for Ed Warinner to work with up front.

    Rivals
    via Rivals