Quinnen Williams Suffered Concussion in Jets' Win over Rams, Says Adam Gase

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams suffered a concussion in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, head coach Adam Gase confirmed to reporters.

The 23-year-old, who was the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, entered Week 15 with 49 tackles and six sacks. He accumulated 28 tackles (four for loss) and 2.5 sacks in 13 games for the Jets as a rookie.

Williams started the first eight games of the 2020 season, but he missed the Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots with a hamstring injury.

In 2019, Williams missed two games after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills but returned after the team's Week 4 bye for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams also missed a Week 15 contest at the Baltimore Ravens with a stinger.

The former Alabama defensive lineman was considered the 2019 draft's top prospect by many, including Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had the same ranking, writing:

"Williams' hands, feet and overall movement are extremely efficient and he combines those features with short-area burst to create instant wins at the point of attack to propel him to the football. His play strength is good, but his lack of mass and length will show up at times against NFL competition.

"Despite having just a single season of headline production, his instincts, quickness and athleticism are projectable play traits that should allow for continued production against both the run and pass on the next level. Williams is an instant starter with Pro Bowl potential."

Williams won a starting role with the Crimson Tide in 2018 before he was on anyone's draft radar and had 71 tackles (19.5 for loss) and eight sacks.

His efforts earned him an eighth-place ranking in the Heisman Trophy voting. He was named a consensus All-American and won the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman.

At 1-13, the Jets have little to play for in their last two games. Nonetheless, they could be without one of their best young defenders in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns.