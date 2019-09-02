Patriots Rumors: N'Keal Harry Placed on IR with Ankle Injury; Expected to Return

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

New England Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry has reportedly been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news Monday, noting Harry has dealt with the injury all summer. He is expected to return during the season.

Harry was the No. 32 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft. The Patriots hadn't selected a receiver in the first round since Terry Glenn in 1996.

Head coach Bill Belichick apparently would have taken Harry even higher if given the opportunity.

"When I talked to Coach Belichick the night that he drafted N'Keal, (Belichick) told me, 'Man, we were so fortunate that he was still there,'" former Arizona State head coach Todd Graham said, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. "They were so glad he was still available. They had him graded a lot higher than where he was taken in the first round."

Harry showcased his skill throughout his career at Arizona State, totaling 213 catches, 2,889 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns in three years. He topped 1,000 yards in each of his last two years.

He is now trying to continue to play at a high level in the NFL while catching passes from one of the best quarterbacks in history.

With Harry sidelined, Phillip Dorsett and the newly re-signed Demaryius Thomas should receive more playing time and targets. Josh Gordon will also become an even more important part of the Patriots offense.