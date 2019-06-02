College Baseball Regional 2019: Georgia Tech, UConn, UGA Among Early Winners

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Saturday saw the field begin to thin out in the 2019 NCAA baseball tournament, and the process continued Sunday as teams looked to secure a berth in the regional final.

Georgia Tech entered the tournament as the No. 3 overall national seed, but the Yellow Jackets were one loss away from elimination when they played Coastal Carolina in the first round of games Sunday. Likewise, Georgia needed a victory over Florida Atlantic to stay alive at home in Athens.

Below are the full scores from Sunday and a brief recap of the biggest games.

Tournament Regional Results

Los Angeles Regional

Baylor vs. UCLA, 3 p.m. ET

TBD vs. LMU, 9 p.m. ET

Corvallis Regional

Creighton def. Cincinnati, 6-1

Creighton vs. Michigan, 9 p.m. ET

Lubbock Regional

DBU vs. Florida, 3 p.m. ET

TBD vs. Texas Tech, 9 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Regional

Connecticut def. Nebraska, 16-1

Connecticut vs. Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. ET

Fayetteville Regional

Central Connecticut vs. TCU, 3 p.m. ET

TBD vs. Arkansas, 9 p.m. ET

Oxford Regional

Jacksonville State vs. Clemson, 3 p.m. ET

TBD vs. Mississippi, 9 p.m. ET

Athens Regional

Georgia def. Florida Atlantic, 13-0

Florida State vs. Georgia, 6 p.m. ET

Baton Rouge Regional

Arizona State vs. Southern Miss, 3 p.m. ET

TBD vs. LSU, 9 p.m. ET

Atlanta Regional

Georgia Tech def. Coastal Carolina, 10-8

Auburn vs. Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. ET

Chapel Hill Regional

Tennessee def. Liberty, 6-5(10)

North Carolina vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m. ET

Starkville Regional

Miami vs. Central Michigan, 3 p.m. ET

TBD vs. Mississippi State, 9 p.m. ET

Stanford Regional

Stanford vs. Sacramento State, 3 p.m. ET

TBD vs. Fresno State, 9 p.m. ET

Louisville Regional

Louisville def. Indiana, 9-7

Louisville vs. Illinois State, 6 p.m. ET

Greenville Regional

East Carolina def. NC State, 9-2

Quinnipac vs. Campbell, 4 p.m. ET

East Carolina vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET

Nashville Regional

Indiana State vs. Ohio State, 3 p.m. ET

TBD vs. Vanderbilt, 9 p.m. ET

Morgantown Regional

West Virginia vs. Texas A&M, 12 p.m. ET

TBD vs. Duke, 6 p.m. ET

The full bracket is available on NCAA.com

Notable Results

Trailing 7-2 entering the sixth, the Yellow Jackets responded strongly as they watched their season slowly slipping away at the hands of the Chanticleers.

Austin Wilhite delivered a two-out two-run single in the top of the sixth to make it a three-run game. An inning later, Kyle McCann tied the score with a three-run triple to right and then was the go-ahead run on a double by Tristin English.

In addition to delivering the game's decisive blow, English pitched three scoreless innings to preserve the victory. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

Georgia didn't require similar heroics to extend its regional trip against Florida Atlantic. The Bulldogs registered 12 hits and scored 13 runs in a shutout of the Owls.

Tim Elliott went the distance on the mound, striking out eight and surrendering only two hits.

Aaron Schunk was the standout offensive performer for Georgia. The junior third baseman went 2-for-4 with six RBI and two runs scored. Schunk began and ended the Bulldogs' scoring. His two-run homer gave his team an early edge in the third inning, and he then brought the onslaught to an end with a grand slam in the eighth.

Tennessee survived a major scare against Liberty, walking away with a 6-5 win in 10 innings.

Redmond Walsh hit Logan Mathieu with a pitch to bring in the game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth, and the danger was far from over for the Volunteers southpaw. The Flames had the bases loaded and nobody out with the winning run 90 feet from home plate.

Will Wagner lined out to Pete Derkay for the first out. Walsh then got Cam Locklear to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Locklear's bad luck continued into the next frame, as his throwing error extended the 10th inning for Tennessee. Jake Rucker capitalized by singling to left and bringing home Evan Russell.

Brandon Rohrer opened the bottom half of the 10th with a single, but Walsh got a groundout and two fly outs to end the game.