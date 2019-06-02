Steve Kerr: 'Feasible' Kevin Durant Could Return from Injury After 1 Practice

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2019

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 8, 2019, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, walks away from referee Ken Mauer during the first half of Game 5 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif. Durant is yet to progress to on-court work in his recovery from a strained right calf and won't be ready to return for Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 30. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Sunday that it's possible Kevin Durant could return to the lineup while practicing only once.

"It's feasible. But again, it's really a day-to-day thing," Kerr said ahead of the Warriors' Game 2 matchup against the Toronto Raptors. "If we had a crystal ball we would have known a long time ago what we were dealing with. It's just an injury— there's been a lot of gray area."

Durant has been out since suffering a calf strain in Game 5 of Golden State's conference semifinals series against the Houston Rockets. He is yet to be cleared to practice.

Durant told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne he's "getting there" in regards to a return.

The Warriors won their first five games without Durant, including a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals, but were sorely in need of him in their Game 1 loss to Toronto. Golden State struggled offensively in the first quarter and never quite found a rhythm on the defensive end on their way to a 118-109 loss.

“Anybody who goes through an injury like that, you kind of feel alienated because your schedule is a little different,” Stephen Curry said, per Brian Mahoney of The Associated Press. “Most of the time you’re on kind of (isolation) with our athletic training staff, putting extra hours in. Stuff starts to feel monotonous, especially with the big stage of the finals here and now.

“So I think he’s handled that well, understanding his time is coming sooner than later and he’s doing whatever he can on a daily basis to get healthy.”

Durant was playing some of the best basketball of his career before going down, averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game through the first 11 games of the Warriors' postseason run. 

