Steve Kerr: 'Feasible' Kevin Durant Could Return from Injury After 1 Practice

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Sunday that it's possible Kevin Durant could return to the lineup while practicing only once.

"It's feasible. But again, it's really a day-to-day thing," Kerr said ahead of the Warriors' Game 2 matchup against the Toronto Raptors. "If we had a crystal ball we would have known a long time ago what we were dealing with. It's just an injury— there's been a lot of gray area."

Durant has been out since suffering a calf strain in Game 5 of Golden State's conference semifinals series against the Houston Rockets. He is yet to be cleared to practice.

Durant told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne he's "getting there" in regards to a return.